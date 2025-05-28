Impressed hierarchy - when Tottenham turned to 'youngest-ever' Ryan Mason to step up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The former midfielder, 33, is the number one target for Albion owners Bilkul, revealed by the Express & Star this week, and is expected to confirm a decision imminently.

If he takes The Hawthorns hotseat he will become the youngest permanent Baggies boss for almost 125 years, to back when managers and secretaries held a joint-role.

Mason, who was a Baggies target in January when Tony Mowbray was eventually appointed, helped Ange Postecoglou's Spurs to Europa League triumph last week - for their first silverware in 18 years - but the club slumped to a 17th-placed Premier League finish after 22 league defeats.

One-cap England international Mason has been part of the Spurs coaching set-up since 2018 after a fractured skull while playing for Hull in 2017 forced him into retirement aged 26. Mason admitted he was close to losing his life from the injury at Chelsea and, mercifully, an operation just an hour after the fracture helped save him.

He quickly rose through roles at his boyhood club including academy coach at under-19s to head of player development, covering under-17s to under-23s, by the summer of 2020.

Ryan Mason

Less than a year later he had succeeded the axed Jose Mourinho as head coach, on an interim basis, for seven games to finish the 2020/21 campaign. One of those, Mason's second, was the EFL Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley. Pep Guardiola's City edged the showpiece 1-0 with a late winner.

Upon Mason's appointment as caretaker he became the youngest manager or head coach to oversee a Premier League fixture aged 29. He was completing his UEFA Pro Licence coaching badges - the highest available - at the time.

Mason, who was spotted by Micky Hazard and brought to Spurs aged six, held strong relationships with players, including senior operators, which helped the confidence in handing him the role. Mason is close with Spurs legend Harry Kane, it is understood, with long-serving stalwarts Gareth Bale, Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies and Son Heung-Min also among the ranks.

Mason had also caught the eye of owner Daniel Levy and the board with his coaching and had been fast-tracked in the direction of a senior role.

Ryan Mason playing for Hull City, where he was forced to retire after he suffered a fracture skull against Chelsea in January 2017.

"It's a massive honour, I love the club, everyone associated knows how much this club means to me," Mason said in April 2021.

"You just have to be ready and prepared for what football can throw at you. Obviously I had the experience of having to retire (from playing). I had difficult moments but the most important thing was my attitude to do all I can to make the club proud."

Enfield-born Mason, who grew up in the outer London town of Cheshunt, was flanked by the experience of former players Chris Powell, Nigel Gibbs and Ledley King.

He won the first game of his interim stint at Southampton via a last-minute Son goal before Cup final disappointment. Mason then oversaw victories over Sheffield United, Wolves and Leicester, with defeats against Leeds and Villa.

That summer Spurs appointed Nuno Espirito Santo following his Molineux exit but Nuno's north London spell lasted merely months before Tottenham turned to fiery former Chelsea Premier League and FA Cup winning boss Antonio Conte.

Conte had an ill-health absence in February 2023 and left a month later. Italian Cristian Stellini was initially acting head coach, assisted by Mason, but the former was axed.

Mason was appointed to the hotseat again, this time as acting head coach, and opened up with a two-goal comeback to earn a point at Manchester United.

"Naturally I feel comfortable, it's all part of being involved in football," he said. "You have to be ready and I am ready, I don't doubt that, it's just business."

Next up Spurs were edged out at the death in a seven-goal thriller at Anfield.

Spurs fans credit Mason's solid and sensible approach on both occasions. He trusted youth and is also seen as a firm, no-nonsense, but fair figure.

Mason oversaw two wins to see out the campaign before the appointment of Postecoglou, under who Mason remained as an assistant head coach. He is out of contract this summer.