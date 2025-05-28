'Easy decision': West Brom players that could depart in busy summer transfer window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Going the other way, there is expected to be interest in some of Albion's most lucrative assets, such as Tom Fellows.

Whether Albion entertain bids for those players remains to be seen, but there are a handful of Albion players who could reasonably exit the club this summer.

Here is a run down of some of the players who could be shown the exit door this season

Gianluca Frabotta

The left back who came in for Juventus last summer for a fee has failed to hit the mark at The Hawthorns.

His only start came in the League Cup - and he has been restricted to just a handful of substitute appearances, with the last coming way back in January.

He failed to make a single appearance under Tony Mowbray, and both Mowbray and Carlos Corberan indicated they had not seen enough for the left back to push for a starting place.

It is a signing that just hasn't worked, but Frabotta has time on his side in terms of his contract. If anyone is to be moved on this summer, he will be top of the list.

Devante Cole

Another who came in last summer, Cole was very much a player to fill a position and bulk the squad out.

Not many were expecting to see him make an impact and he hasn't. Just a handful of sub appearances came his way last season and he failed to even make the bench for a lot of games.

He still has a year on his deal, but given his lack of chances and impact, it may be Albion let him go on a free this summer.

Karlan Grant

This may surprise some, but with a year left on his contract could Albion move Grant on to re-coup some of the money paid for him?

It is possible. He started the season so well, but like most of the squad he tailed off as the season fell off a cliff.

Grant has something to offer, but his consistency is questioned at times.

A new head coach may see something they like, but rather than letting him go on a free, if an offer comes in it could be looked at.

Jed Wallace

The club captain has struggled for game time all season.

His desire and work rate is never questioned, but his impact has diminished throughout his time at the club.

He is another with a year left - and that could be something that enters the mind of those at the club should clubs come in for Wallace.

Of those mentioned, he may be the one worth keeping and letting go on a free next year, just for his impact off the pitch.

And the fact he still can provide a decent option if need be on the pitch.