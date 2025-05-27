West Brom's Solomon Rondon replacement who cost £1.6 per goal making bit part appearances hits goal trail

And it is safe to say they got it wrong.

After being relegated from the Premier League Albion could not keep hold of their top asset - and he moved on.

The Baggies hierarchy then turned their attentions to a Cardiff City striker whose goal scoring record was less than impressive.

Kenneth Zohore had scored just a goal every four games for the Bluebirds, which was not a bad record but not one to set the world alight.

It certainly wasn't one that should lead Albion to spend £8m bringing him into the club - but it did.

Zohore arrived in summer 2019, and would go on to score just five goals in 23 games for Albion across four years at the club.

It was an expensive transfer on Albion's part, and cost them around £1.6m per goal, and just under £350,000 per appearance.

He spent his last two seasons at the club out on loan and then in January 2023, Albion had seen enough. His contract was cancelled by mutual consent, Zohore received a pay up and he left.

It brought to an end arguably one of Albion's worst ever pieces of transfer business.

Zohore moved Denmark and then to Poland and failed to score in seven appearances, and now he finds himself back in his native Denmark plying his trade in the second division.

He signed for Fremad Amager back in January of this year.

He has featured seven times for his side this season and surprisingly, he has netted three times in seven games.

That is nearly his whole total from four years with Albion.

Zohore is still only 31 so has a few years left in his playing career but there is no doubt he goes down as one of Albion's worst ever signings.