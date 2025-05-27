West Brom star further rewarded for form with summer opportunity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Central defender Heggem, 26, has the opportunity to wins caps six and seven of his fledgling Norway career over the next couple of weeks after being handed a national call to arms.

Heggem, Albion's double-winning fans' and players' player of the season, will join his Norwegian colleagues for a crunch World Cup qualifying double-header including a home clash against big-hitters Italy.

There is extra spice to that affair for hosts Norway, as Stole Solbakken's men look to continue their perfect start to life at the top of group I having won their first two fixtures in March, during which Heggem featured heavily.

After facing 2021 European champions Italy in Oslo on Friday week, June 6, Heggem's nation travel to Estonia, currently second, on June 9.

The latest call-up from ex-Wolves boss Solbakken is further evidence of the progress made by the defender during his little under 12 months at The Hawthorns.

The £525,000 signing from IF Brommapojkarna in Sweden had no previous international experience, even at youth level, when he made the switch to play in the Championship with the Baggies.

But having settled seamlessly into Black Country life, initially at left-back and then more naturally in the heart of defence, Heggem received his first call last October. Three caps arrived in October and November - two cameos and one early arrival as a substitute - before March saw the stopper take a more senior role.

He played more than half of a win against Moldova before a first full cap and start as Israel were comfortably seen off.

Heggem - who Albion are braced for interest in this summer - has spoken about the experience of training and sharing a dressing room with world-class stars including Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland.

Albion's defender aims to help his country qualify for just a fourth World Cup - and first since 1998. Qualification for next summer's showpiece in Canada, USA and Mexico runs through until next March.

Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is also included in the squad and can win a 20th cap. Haaland's Manchester City team-mate Oscar Bobb also makes the squad.

Heggem has two years to run on the Albion deal he penned last summer.