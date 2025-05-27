West Brom new head coach latest with decision looming
Albion's head coach search could be nearing a conclusion - with believed target Ryan Mason set to make a call on his Tottenham future.
By Lewis Cox
Published
Mason, 33, is assistant coach at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he became a Europa League winner under boss Ange Postecoglou last week.
The former midfielder is highly regarded among Albion's hierarchy and was a strong candidate when the Baggies replaced Carlos Corberan in January, but remained at Spurs.
It is understood Mason is out of contract at the north London club this summer and is Albion's lead candidate to take the role vacated by Tony Mowbray last month.