West Brom launch Fan Advisory Board - who can be on it and how to apply

The club pledge the new system is in place to boost supporter engagement and describe it as 'a high-level, strategic conduit for two-way dialogue between supporters and the club's key decision makers.'

The board has been endorsed by Albion chairman and owner Shilen Patel and, once formed, will meet for the first time this September.

The Fan Advisory Board (FAB) will consist of nine members - supporter representatives - and will be headed by two co-chairs. One chair will be a representative of the club and another will be elected by those members within the FAB.

Its scope includes the club's strategic vision and objectives. It will also discuss and scrutinise business operations, the stadium, matchday experience and other matters.

It is an aside from the existing Albion Assembly, which is a larger supporter group of 36 members and has been in place at The Hawthorns for a decade. The Assembly, who meet several times each year to discuss club matters, was consulted on the launch of the FAB.

The board will meet with club officials four times per season. Albion have confirmed manager director Mark Miles will be present for at least two meetings.

The make-up of the nine fan position will consist of as follows;

Three positions for supporter groups - including one seat for All Access Albion, one for Proud Baggies and one for a newly-formed independent supporters' trust, which is a pending group backed by the football supporters' association (FSA). These will be elected on an annual basis.

Two positions will be elected for Assembly members. These representatives will serve a maximum of three separate two-year terms.

Four more positions are open to supporters who attended at least five fixtures - either home or away - in the recently-completed 2024/25 campaign. These fans will serve a maximum of two separate three-year terms.

The FAB's constitution was set in a meeting between the club's director of communications and fan engagement Ian Skidmore, an Albion Assembly working party and the football supporters' association head of supporter engagement and governance Ashley Brown.

The full FAB constitution can be viewed here

The deadline for supporters to apply to sit on the Fan Advisory Board is 10pm on Monday, June 9.

The applications will be shortlisted anonymous via an EFL online portal.

All applicants must be aged 18 or over. Interested applicants can apply here

A selection panel consisting of the club's head of fan engagement Skidmore, the FSA's Brown and Julia Regis - widow of Cyrille and chair of the Cyrille Regis Legacy Trust will draw up an anonymous shortlist from answers given.

Applicants' CVs will then be available before an interview process at The Hawthorns on July 8, 9 and 10.