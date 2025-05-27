Tony Mowbray spotted for first time since West Brom axing last month

It was an appointment that most Albion fans wanted to work, because of how highly they regard Mowbray from his first spell in charge of the club.

The former Sunderland, Blackburn and Birmingham boss, who scooped the title with Albion in 2008, completed an emotional return in January after being given the all clear following a battle with cancer.

However, his return did not go to plan. Despite some improvements, Albion dipped and lost five out of six games, seeing them all but fall out of the play-off spots with two games to go.

It was enough for the club's owners to axe Mowbray - a decision that a lot of Baggies fans felt was the right one.

Since then, he has been linked with the vacant position at Hull City - but he has not been spotted and hasn't spoken since is Albion sacking.

Until now.

On Saturday, prior to Sunderland's Championship play-off final victory over Sheffield United, Mowbray was spotted walking up Wembley Way and was greeted by thousands of Black Cats fans who mobbed their former boss.

Mowbray managed the club for a brief spell, and took them from strugglers to the Championship play-offs before being bizarrely axed by the club.

He was seen chatting to a number of Sunderland fans, before taking his place in the executive boxes at Wembley to watch the final.