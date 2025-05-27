Shropshire County League round-up: Bridgnorth in danger of going down again

Having dropped out of the Birmingham League at the end of last summer, their hopes of bouncing straight back have been extinguished in the opening month of the season.

Their latest defeat came at the hands of Shelton on a rain-affected Bank Holiday, where they were bowled out for 111 in 32.4 overs.

Jed Schwarzbach hit 28, but no other batter made it past 13 as Sam Griffiths took 5-26.

Shelton were handed a revised target of 110 after the rain fell, and eased home inside 17 overs thanks to Yuvraj Sharma (42), Saleh Ahmed (26no) and Vivian John (22).

That followed Bridgnorth's five-wicket reverse at Allscott Heath on Saturday.

Peter Scott (80) and Arjun Cherukuri (53) helped Bridgnorth to 267-7, but Luke Thornton (85) and Jason Summers (72) helped Allscott triumph.

At the other end of the table, Ludlow and Wellington are locked together on 120 points each after each winning their first six games of the season.

Ludlow were in trouble at 75-6, chasing a revised 159 to win against Allscott Heath on Monday, but Salahuddin Malik preserved their perfect start to the campaign - despite the best efforts of Allscott's Bradley Thornton (5-23).

Ludlow's win at Whitchurch on Saturday was not much more straight forward as they got to another revised target of 183 to win, thanks to the efforts of Deon Patel (79).

Wellington's path to their latest two wins was a little less stressful as they followed up a 45-run win over Newtown by beating St Georges by eight wickets.

Will Lewin (60), Hugh Morris (43no), Matt Simmonds (43) and Brian Mudzinganyama (41) boosted Wellington to 252-8, before Newtown's Ben Price (117no) ran out of partners.

Against St Georges, Mudzinganyama (39), Simmonds (37no) and Daniel Lloyd (32no) got Wellington over the line comfortably.

Elsewhere on Monday, Tom Whitney (66) helped Quatt to a three-wicket win over Madeley - despite the best efforts of Mithun Jayawickrema (67) and Nadeem Ahmad (52).

Newtown were bowled out for 62 in their eight-wicket defeat by Whitchurch. Shabbir Khan (4-19), Alex Heath (3-13), Kashif Hussain (2-28) and Shafiq Ahmed (1-0) took the wickets.

Third-placed Sentinel were beaten at Wem by 82 runs. Steve Blenkinsop (102), Sam Peate (80) and Martyn Davies (43) scored big for Wem, despite the best efforts of Jacob Binnersley (4-57).

Middle-orders Ed Ashlin (83) and Connor Cheshire (70) led the Sentinel reply that fell short, thanks in part to Harry Astley (4-46).

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Sentinel overcame Madeley by five wickets, with Binnersley (5-41) again among the wickets and James Shaw (94no) and Aaryan Dixit (80).

Elsewhere, Quatt thrashed Shelton by 10 wickets - with Alex Biddle taking 5-28 - and Wem beat St Georges by 45 runs.