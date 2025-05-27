Shrewsbury assistant reveals the value and importance of pre-season

Town’s assistant coach, along with boss Michael Appleton, were appointed on an interim basis at the end of March with nine games of the League One season remaining.

In their first few weeks on the job, due to the schedule, they were limited to very few training sessions on the grass with the Salop players.

The duo then signed two-year contracts at the start of this month committing their future to the Shropshire club.

With the League Two season beginning at the start of August, it will not be long before the Town players return to their Sundorne Castle training base for pre-season.