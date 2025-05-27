Norman's legacy embraced as new archers are welcomed

Alexander passed away in October 2023, aged 90, having been a coach, member and mentor for over three decades at the club. The memorial event, which the club hope will become an annual fixture, featured 48 archers from 12 different clubs.

The shoot saw many competitors experiencing their first major competition, with Alexander’s daughter Julie in attendance, sharing anecdotes and representing her father’s connection to the club.

She said: “This event captures exactly what Dad loved most about the sport — the joy of learning, the camaraderie, and the excitement of competition.

“He would have been so proud to see so many new archers taking part, particularly the juniors who he loved to coach. This club gave so much to my father and truly represents everything that is exceptional about grass roots sports.”

Club Chair of Long Mynd Archers, Paul Terrill, said: “It was a fantastic day filled with great sportsmanship and community spirit.

“We’re incredibly proud to honour Norman’s memory through an event that embodies his values — encouragement, education, and enjoyment of the sport.”