Liam Keen comment: Potential goodbyes and a deserved debut on Wolves' final day

Vitor Pereira's side may have ended the campaign winless in four games, but they also broke the brief losing streak with Marshall Munetsi's impressive equaliser.

Avoiding defeat

Wolves started May having won six consecutive games and cantering to Premier League safety.

Three defeats later - with largely disappointing performances - and Wolves were aiming to salvage some of that good feeling when they took on the Bees on the final day.

But some avoidable mistakes, that have crept into recent fixtures, handed Brentford the lead again. Matheus Cunha's pass back to Rayan Ait-Nouri was ill-advised, but it was Ait-Nouri that turned into danger needlessly.

Vitor Pereira (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Credit must be given to Wolves' resurgence, however. Pereira's half-time team talk worked and although they were not at their best, they did enough to regain control of the game and equalise in style.

Winning some of these final four games would have been ideal, but avoiding defeat at Molineux could be more important than many realise.