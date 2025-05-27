League Two promotion odds revealed with Shrewsbury Town prediction made following relegation

Salop saw a dreadful season conclude with them dropping out of League One for the first time in a decade.

Michael Appleton, handed a new deal before the end of the campaign, now has a job on his hand to turn around the club's fortunes after a tough few years at the Croud Meadow.

He has already made his first summer signing in Tom Anderson, with many more new faces expected to arrive in Shropshire before the transfer window slams shut.

But will Salop be equipped to mount a push for promotion back to League One?

With the window not yet actually open, it is difficult to tell what shape Salop will be in for next season, but the bookies have given their indication of how they predict the League Two title race to unfold.

They have beaten play-off semi-finalists Chesterfield and MK Dons as the 2/1 favourites to go up, with Bristol Rovers and another beaten play-off contender Notts County at 5/2.

Gillingham, under former Salop boss Gareth Ainsworth, are 3/1 alongside Salford City and Salop's rivals Walsall, who were themselves beaten in the play-off final.

Cambridge and Colchester are 7/2, with Salop sitting 13th favourite to secure promotion, with the bookmakers offering prices of 5/1.