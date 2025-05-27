Fresh Matheus Cunha transfer twist amid ongoing Manchester United talks with Wolves striker

United are understood to have notified the Molineux hierarchy of their intention to trigger the release clause for Brazil international Cunha.

However, the two sides had been at loggerheads as to how the payments should be structured for the 15-goal striker.

It is understood that United wanted to pay the £62.5m fee over five instalments over five years.

However, Wolves were insistent that the fee must be paid over two years and in three payments – as stated in the release clause in the 26-year-old's contract. The club have long maintained that Cunha would not be allowed to leave on the cheap – and the two sides came to an agreement last night.

He said in a post on Instagram: “Wolves, what can I say to you? What an incredible season. We didn’t get to where you deserve to be, but we did everything we could to make you proud. I love these guys.

“Individually, it was the best season of my life. All of this was only possible because of all the dedication and love I have for this club. I became the Brazilian with the most goals in a Premier League season, along with @roberto_firmino and @gabriel.martinelli.

“I made mistakes and got things right, but always because I lived this club so much. All I ever wanted was to do the impossible for Wolves. Another one is over. And thank you all for all the affection.”