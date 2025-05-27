Four big transfer window decisions facing West Brom owners and new head coach

Albion are no different and despite having the burden of trying to appoint a new manager - they will have been identifying transfer targets for some time now.

Having already released a raft of players, Albion now have another big summer ahead of them as they try and build on what they have already done in the last few windows.

Here is a look at four big transfer decisions that Bilkul Football and Sporting Director Andrew Nestor have ahead of them.

Tom Fellows

Fellows has been the subject of interest for the last two transfer windows - after his rise to becoming a first team regular and an England under 21 international.

There will no doubt be more interest this summer, but the decision is do Albion now cash in and for what price.

Fellows' price tag has no doubt gone up this season, as he topped the assist charts.