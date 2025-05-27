Departing Wolves star gifts Brazilian team-mates Rolex watches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cunha, who scored 15 Premier League goals in his 33 appearances last season, is set to leave Molineux and join the Red Devils, with United set to meet the £62.5 million release clause in his contract.

Gomes and Andre were given the gifts after Wolves’ 1-1 draw with Brentford on Sunday that brought down the curtain on their 2024-25 campaign - where they finished 16th.

Cunha left a note to go with the watches which said: “Thank you for all the moments, you will always be in my heart.

“I will always be in love with you and your family. I love you.”

Gomes then responded with a message of his own.

He said: “I promised we wouldn’t be relegated, and he promised me a Rolex! A man of his word.

“This is worth a lot! It is more valuable than any trophy or title, a sincere friendship. I love you my big friend, straight talk. Thanks for everything my bro.”

The Brazilian trio have formed a close-knit bond during their time at Molineux together.

Andre also took to social media to thank Cunha for the gift and said the forward will ‘shine’ wherever it is that he ends up.