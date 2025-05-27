Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury need to build some strong foundations for League Two campaign

When you get relegated your first thought as a fan automatically turns towards bouncing back immediately - but that can be easier said than done.

Relegation last season for Shrewsbury Town was far from ideal, but just because they have come down from the third tier does not mean they will go straight back up.

I experienced that first-hand when I was at Wolves. We dropped out of the Premier League, I was determined to try and get back there. Then 10 months later, we found ourselves in League One. That can happen. We have seen it with Luton, Carlisle and Forest Green Rovers in recent years.

With where the club is at right now with everything that has gone on in the last 12 months, it is important next year to make sure Town give themselves some building blocks for the future.

We need some strong foundations for the team to move forward.