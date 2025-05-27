Daryl Dike treatment was with 'bigger picture' eye - West Brom coach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dike, 24, ended the season by putting his latest painfully lengthy spell on the sidelines firmly behind him with a first Championship start in more than two years.

The popular striker crashed in a header in the 5-3 mauling of Luton at the beginning of this month to send him away for summer in an upbeat mood.

Fifteen months earlier, Dike suffered a ruptured Achilles injury for a second time. Baggies coach Morrison, who ended the season in caretaker charge, explained that Dike's staggered comeback - he made a substitute return this February under Tony Mowbray but waited until May for a start - was the club being cautious.

"I sympathise with both sides, with a player who is eager to perform but with the bigger picture - he's had a lot of injuries," Morrison said.