Wolves star set for swift departure

The Brazilian's representatives have been in talks with United for some time over agreeing personal terms, before United trigger his £62.5million release clause.

Wolves have not yet been contacted by United, but they are expecting the Premier League side to trigger the clause soon.

The payment terms are already written into Cunha's contract and will see any buying club pay three instalments over two years.

United could negotiate better payment terms and offer to pay more than the £62.5million release clause, but Wolves would be under no obligation to accept it.