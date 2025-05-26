Wolves Fans' Verdict v Brentford: A worthwhile comeback point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Harry Lee

After the disappointment across the previous three games for many different reasons, Wolves were worthy of their draw at home to Brentford, who still had European places to play for.

Aside from Strand Larsen being not quite fit enough to start, Vitor Pereira picked his strongest side, the one that ground out those important results across the previous nine games.

A pattern that has emerged over the recent defeats has been overplaying in defence, unfortunately this continued against Brentford, with Ait-Nouri losing possession for the Mbeumo goal. Sharpening up with the ball and playing passes to the man/in front will be much welcomed next season.

The Wolves reaction, especially in the second half was encouraging, Munetsi having a better game with the ball at his feet and was rewarded for his endeavours with a fantastic strike on the half volley from Strand Larsen’s flick on.

Guedes has had the nod in the last couple of games and has not took his chance. Clearly has ability but lacks the power and pace for the Premier League - maybe his final chance.

The lap of appreciation highlighted the togetherness in the squad, despite impending departures, Pereira has transformed the club and gives hope to every Wolves fan for next season and beyond.