West Brom managerial latest with Ryan Mason 'wait' claim as search enters fifth week

The Tottenham assistant manager and former player, had been a name rumoured to have been considered back in January, when Albion missed out on Raphael Wicky and went on to appoint Mowbray.

Now his name has surfaced again, and on Sunday claims were made that Mason was weighing up his options after Tottenham had secured the Europa League in their win over Manchester United on Wednesday.

According to some reports, Albion have opened talks with Mason ahead of potentially appointing the young manager, as the search for Mowbray's successor enters its fifth week.

Albion have undergone a thorough and extensive recruitment process to identify Mowbray's successor, in a bid to appoint the right person after having to sack the previous manager just three months in.

Back in January, it was another lengthy process of around a month as sporting director Andrew Nestor identified that Wicky was the candidate they wanted for the job.

But that fell through at the end of the negotiation process, due to issues about bringing in backroom staff.

It is not known how much longer it will now take Albion to appoint a successor to Mowbray, but it is now five weeks to the day since the former Albion title winning boss was axed after five defeats in six games.