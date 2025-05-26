West Brom £15m journeyman flop lands another top flight club

However, Oliver Burke failed to live up to his big price tag and his spell at West Brom is remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Signed under Tony Pulis, the Welsh manager admitted he did not want to sign Burke in an interview with the Express & Star in 2023, but the owners pressed ahead regardless.

Burke, who had come through the ranks at Nottingham Forest, signed for Albion from RB Leipzig.

But at Albion, the blistering winger never hit the mark scoring just once in 24 appearances in all competitions.

Loan spells at Celtic and Alaves in Spain were followed by a permanent move, as he signed for Sheffield United in a swap deal with Callum Robinson.

He moved to Werder Bremen and then after loan spells with Birmingham City and Millwall, he netted six times in 27 games last season for the German club.

And now he looks to have landed himself another move.

It was announced on Monday that Burke had signed for fellow German side Union Berlin.

The winger found himself out of contract at Bremen following the end of the season, and has landed himself a new deal and a new club.