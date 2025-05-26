Promise for Shropshire's T20 campaign, despite opening defeats

Shropshire were edged out by three runs in the day’s first fixture at Wem, before opponents Cheshire also came out on top in game two, this time by five wickets with seven balls to spare.

Shropshire were without a number of regulars who have helped set up Sunday’s NCCA Trophy quarter-final against Northumberland at Shifnal after starting the season with four wins from as many games in the 50-over competition.

That meant several players were handed a chance to impress in the shorter format and they all played their part in two well-contested games against Cheshire.

Seamers Ravan Chahal and Will Jenkins both made their NCCA debuts, while Harry Chandler, Seb Scott and David Laird were included in the Shropshire team for the first time this season.

Skipper Home said: “We’ve lost both games, which is disappointing, but with a fair few new faces in the team, to have taken a strong side like Cheshire, who are quite a formidable Twenty20 side, as close as we did, I was really pleased.

“All the lads who came in conducted themselves really well, so it’s encouraging moving forward.

Shropshire captain Charlie Home

“They all contributed. I thought that Harry Chandler batted really well in the first match to get us almost to a victory. Sadly, we couldn’t quite finish that off, but he batted nicely and it was nice to have him back in the side.

“Rav Chahal came in and bowled impressively on his debut, as did Will Jenkins and David Laird. Seb Scott also came in and batted well in the first game. It was nice for him to get an opportunity to spend a bit of time in the middle.

"They all came in, fitted in really well and played good cricket. It was a shame not to get over the line, but with a slightly new-look side I think we conducted ourselves well and put in a couple of good performances.”

Cheshire elected to bat in the day’s opening match and, helped by contributions from Alex Money (36), Kevin Carroll (33no), Andrew Jackson (24no), Sam Perry (23) and Dan Newton (21), posted 164-6 from their 20 overs.

Shrewsbury spinner Lewis Evans was the pick of the Shropshire attack as he claimed 4-31.

The hosts chased well and, going into the final over, needed seven to win, but ultimately pulled up just short as they closed on 161-6.

Wem’s Harry Chandler, playing at his home club ground, top-scored with an unbeaten 40 from 30 balls, hitting a six and three fours.

Opener George Hargrave earlier struck 37 from 16 deliveries and Cameron Jones made 20, with Newton taking 2-27 for the visitors.

Skipper Home decided to bat in the day’s second game after winning the toss, and Shropshire enjoyed an excellent start with Rahul Kaushal (43) and Hargrave (29) putting on 66 for the first wicket inside seven overs.

But Cheshire then started to pick up wickets consistently as Shropshire ended their 20 overs on 119-8, with Andrew Duffy (3-11), Newton (2-22) and Jackson (2-28) among the wickets.

Shropshire again competed well before Cheshire, led by 38 from former Lancashire wicketkeeper George Lavelle and 30 from skipper Perry, eventually progressed to 122-5 from the penultimate ball of the 19th over.

Home bowled well to take 3-25 while there was a wicket apiece for Worfield’s Chahal and Newtown’s Laird, who had also taken a wicket in the day’s first match.

Shropshire will resume their T20 group campaign with two games against Staffordshire at Burslem on June 8, with further matches in the competition to follow at home to Cumbria and away to Northumberland.