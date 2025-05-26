“Our supporters, they are fantastic" - Vitor Pereira hails Wolves fans' support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolves drew 1-1 with Brentford to see out the campaign and the players, staff and their families did a lap of appreciation after the game to mark a gruelling season.

Pereira, who has built a strong relationship with the fans after steering the club away from relegation, was eager to give the supporters credit for their role in helping the team.

“Our supporters, they are fantastic," Pereira said.

"I’m very proud of them, very proud of my team, proud of our work, proud of our club, all the staff, all the efforts that everybody did to finish the league in the situation that we know we can build on in the future.

“I’m very grateful to the supporters, because they gave me (support) at the end of the game, and I feel grateful because they support us a lot, and because of them, we turned over our bad situation in the league.

"Of course, today we wanted to win the game but that was not possible because we faced a strong team. But I’m happy with my team.

“If I’m happy inside, I like to celebrate with the supporters and they deserve that we celebrate with them because they helped a lot to turn over the situation in this season.

"When I’m sad, when I’m disappointed with the team, I don’t go (to the pub), so it means that today, I’m not disappointed because we created, we fought, we created chances to score more goals, but that’s football. First I must go to home to pack my bag to travel tomorrow, but after that, maybe.”

Marshall Munetsi's superb equaliser rescued a point, marking his second goal for the club since arriving in the winter transfer window.

The head coach has backed the midfielder to have a big impact next season as Wolves look to the future.

Pereira added: “It was a fantastic goal from a player that deserves more because of the fight he gives and he works a lot. He will score more goals next season and in the future, I’m sure.

“I’m very proud of my players, very proud of the club, very proud of our supporters, and of course, we wanted to finish with a win, but it was not possible in a good game, with chances for both sides.

“It was a game that we could win, but they could win also. However, we lost two positions today and I’m not happy because of this, but I’m very happy with what we did together in the season since we arrived.

“Of course I’m proud of myself, because I need to deserve what I what I get in my life, and I think I deserve it. It was not easy to finish six games before the end of the league being safe. This is not the situation that we found when we what we found when we arrived.”