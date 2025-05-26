Nathan Judah's Wolves players ratings vs Brentford as two get 8's and one gets a 3!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jose Sa - 5

Classic Jose Sa display, always lives on the edge. Excellent shot-stopper, but you know he's going to give the opposition a chance

Matt Doherty - 7

Probably one of the most underrated players this season. Another strong display from the converted centre-back, solid not fancy, but effective

Rayan-Ait Nouri - 5

Was badly at fault for the first goal after a decent start. Linked up well in the second-half but needs to shoot more often, replaced on the hour.

Emmanuel Agbadou - 6