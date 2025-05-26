Championship 2025/26 promotion odds revealed as West Brom tip given

The full Championship line-up was completed on Sunday - as Charlton Athletic secured a return to the second tier with a 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient.

It means the full make up of next season's Championship has now been completed, and with it the odds for promotion have been released by the bookmakers.

Unsurprisingly, two of the sides relegated from the Premier League have been instilled as the favourites to go straight back up.

Ipswich Town are the current favourites with most bookmakers at 6/4, while Southampton, who have just appointed Will Still as their new head coach, is 15/8.

Sheffield United, who missed out on a Premier League return are 5/2 to go up next season.

Then the current fourth favourite is one of the promoted teams, with Birmingham City being backed at 3/1 to make it back to back promotions.

The Blues are expected to invest heavily this summer with the US owners preparing to back manager Chris Davies.

Elsewhere, Coventry, who missed out in this season's play-off semi-finals, are 7/2 alongside Middlesbrough who endured a disappointing campaign.

Leicester City, who have also come down from the top flight are 9/2, while Albion are currently eighth favourites at 11/2 to go back up to the top flight.

Some part of those odds will be due to the fact the club are without a manager currently.

And another promoted side have snuck into the top ten, with Wrexham handed 13/2 odds to make it four promotions in four years.