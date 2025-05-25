Steve Bull: Strong team selection needed to ensure Wolves end the season well
Wolves will need to be at their best against Brentford and it will be interesting to see the team that Vitor Pereira selects.
By Steve Bull
Published
Personally, I would name the best XI to give us the best chance of winning the game.
The fans have been fantastic all year, they've stuck by the team through thick and thin and they deserve a proper performance.
The atmosphere at Palace on Tuesday was fantastic and I hope we can recreate that at Molineux with the players giving us something to cheer about on the last day of the season.
We don't want to end the season losing four in a row, the players can't be thinking about their holidays, go out there and give 100 per cent to get a result.