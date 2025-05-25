“Sometimes in our life we need to make decisions" - Wolves boss addresses potential departures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Matheus Cunha is expected to leave when his £62.5million release clause is triggered, while Nelson Semedo and Pablo Sarabia are both out of contract.

Some players appeared to be saying goodbye to the fans at full-time - including Cunha who approached the South Bank - and although Pereira wants to keep the core group together, the head coach admits the final day draw with Brentford will be a farewell for some.

Pereira said: “This is a group of players, maybe the best group that I worked with until now. We don’t know if the players that will leave, maybe some of them will leave but we want to keep the base. Maybe the last game from some of them.