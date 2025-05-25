Shropshire begin T20 campaign with two defeats

The Cats, led by skipper Charlie Home, were edged out in a nailbiting first match by three runs. Cheshire had won the toss and elected to bat in north Shropshire, and they made 164-6 from their 20 overs. Alex Money top scored with 36 off 33 balls.

Shrewsbury captain Lewis Evans starred with the ball as he took 4-31 from his four overs.

The hosts were making decent progress in the chase after George Hargrave smashed 37 off 16 balls - at one point they were 72-2 in the ninth over.

But they were pegged back by some tight Cheshire bowling and they ended three runs short.

In the second match, Shropshire were comfortably beaten by five wickets. Having won the toss and elected to bat, they limped to 119-8 from their allocation, Rahul Kaushal top-scored with a run-a-ball 43.

But despite 3-25 by captain Home, Cheshire knocked them off with ease with seven balls to spare.

It means Shropshire took no points from their opening two group games of the competition, but the visitors returned home with four. The Cats are in Trophy action weekend against Northumberland.