Wolves v Brentford preview: Vitor Pereira focusing minds for last game of the season

The Bees arrive in the Black Country with an outside chance of getting into Europe, while Wolves are playing for professional pride and the best possible finish in the Premier League table.

Despite having lost the last three games, Pereira has masterminded a remarkable turnaround at Wolves as they avoided relegation with ease and the head coach wants to end the campaign on a high.

“The last image is important for us, and not only the last image, but I also think the team deserves to finish with a win," Pereira said.

"But we must prove the quality and that we are mentally there on the pitch because sometimes the mind is looking for the holidays, because they need to rest.

“A lot of them will go to their national teams so it means that there is a short time to rest after the last game, but we need to give one more effort to compete and try to get three points.

“Trying to play a good match to win the game and in the end of the game, to be proud of our work on the pitch and make proud the supporters.”

Wolves' best possible finish will be 14th, the position they current hold, but they could end up 17th if they lose and results elsewhere go against them.

Regardless, Pereira is proud of what he has achieved since arriving in December after dragging Wolves out of the relegation zone.

“I feel proud of everybody because it is about the teamwork," he said.

"I feel proud about the players, about the staff, all the staff in the club, because we struggled a lot, and we’ve been able to finish the season and keep our position in the Premier League.

“I’m very proud of our supporters because the work that we did together, in my opinion, was incredible work.

“Now we play at home, in front of our supporters, and it is a good time to thank them for their support, because they were fantastic in the last months, and they helped us a lot to turn over the bad situation that we faced. But we did it together.

“Now is the last game, and we will try our best to win the game, to play a good game, and then to thanks them.”

The head coach will also need to try to motivate his players, who have struggled in the last two games in particular.

Pereira admits it is difficult to keep them motivated when their job of staying up is done, but he has urged his side to compete for the three points against Brentford.

Wolves will likely have to do that without striker Jorgen Strand Larsen who is a doubt for the game.

There will be another fitness test for the Norwegian in training today to determine if he is fit enough to play, but Pereira was not optimistic about his chances.