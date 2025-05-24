Wolves trio pick up coveted awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha’s impressive seasons on the pitch have seen the Brazilian duo named Wolves’ 2024/25 Supporters’ and Players’ Player of the Season.

Wolves fans crowned Gomes men’s Player of the Season following a standout campaign for the 24-year-old, who enjoyed his best club season to date and excelled under Vitor Pereira.

The centre-midfielder played a pivotal role in helping Wolves achieve Premier League safety and formed a formidable partnership alongside fellow Brazilian compatriot Andre .

He was among the top five players in the Premier League for tackles made during the season while also netting four times in all competitions - the best return of his career.

Gomes received a huge 40 percent of the public vote, with Andre (15%) and Cunha (13.7%) finishing in second and third respectively.

Matheus Cunha picked up the Players' Player of the season with 17 goals to his name with one game to go vs Brentford.

It's the best goalscoring return of Cunha's career and becomes the first Wolves player to hit 15 Premier League goals in a season since Raul Jimenez back in 2019/20.

Pablo Sarabia picked up the Goal of the Season award after his magnificent free-kick winner at Manchester United last month gave Wolves their first league double over the Red Devils since 1979/80.

It was back-to-back awards for the Spanish international after his stunning strike in the home game with Spurs last season to the award in 2023/24 - the 33-year-old picked up 29.3% of the vote.

Cunha's FA Cup equaliser at Bournemouth (17%), his Olimpico finish at home to Man United direct from a corner (13.5%) and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s long-range bullet away at Nottingham Forest in August (10.4%) were the other contenders.

Tammi George (32.5%) was named women Supporter's Player of the Season for the third-successive time, ahead of Beth Merrick (15.6%) and Charlotte Greengrass (12.8%).

As with the men’s vote, third place with supporters was the winner with their teammates as Greengrass claimed the Players’ Player of the Season award following a stunning first year in gold and black which saw the forward take the FAWNL Northern Premier Division’s Golden Boot.

Anna Morphet's (22.7%) strike against Liverpool Feds in the final game of the season narrowly beat Merrick's vs West Brom (22.3%) and George's vs Shrewsbury (16.9%).

Rodrigo Gomes and Morphet were also celebrated by the Wolves Foundation following their superb work off the pitch last season.