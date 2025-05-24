'Name that screams out to me...' Sacked Championship boss tipped as a top West Brom candidate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cleverley, 35, was dismissed from his role as head coach at the Baggies' Championship rivals Watford at the beginning of this month after a 14th-placed finish.

And former Albion midfielder Andy Johnson, who works in a co-commentary role covering the club, has heard positive things about the young head coach and would welcome his appointment at The Hawthorns.

The Hornets are renowned at chopping and changing head coaches and Cleverley's 13-month stint in charge can be considered a consolidated spell by Watford standards.

"I think it (the younger head coach) is the way football is going a little bit," Johnson told the Express & Star. "There are a lot of young, exciting coaches coming through. A lot around Europe, and in the UK too.