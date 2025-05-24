Shropshire Star
Close

Comment: Is Shrewsbury’s early transfer activity a sign of a hectic summer

Shrewsbury have already seen one outgoing and one incoming. They have 14 senior players in their squad, and you get the feeling it will be a busy summer.

Plus
By Ollie Westbury
Published
Supporting image for story: Comment: Is Shrewsbury’s early transfer activity a sign of a hectic summer
Michael Appleton the head coach of Shrewsbury Town

There are going to be plenty of signings, that is pretty much certain. 

But something Shrews have demonstrated over the last six months is that they will sell players - like they did with Roland Idowu on Thursday - if they deem the price to be ‘acceptable’. 

The timing for the former Waterford winger’s departure was not ideal, especially considering assistant head coach Richard O’Donnell had said just 48 hours before that he was going to report back to training at the start of the pre-season with a ‘clean slate’. 

But as Town’s director of football Micky Moore explained, St Mirren, where he has now signed a two-year contract, came in with an offer they believed was fair. 

Similar stories

Most popular