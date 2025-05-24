Comment: Is Shrewsbury’s early transfer activity a sign of a hectic summer

There are going to be plenty of signings, that is pretty much certain.

But something Shrews have demonstrated over the last six months is that they will sell players - like they did with Roland Idowu on Thursday - if they deem the price to be ‘acceptable’.

The timing for the former Waterford winger’s departure was not ideal, especially considering assistant head coach Richard O’Donnell had said just 48 hours before that he was going to report back to training at the start of the pre-season with a ‘clean slate’.

But as Town’s director of football Micky Moore explained, St Mirren, where he has now signed a two-year contract, came in with an offer they believed was fair.