Brentford defender making injury return for Wolves clash

The 22-year-old has not made a senior appearance since October 2023 due to a hamstring injury, but scored for Brentford B last week when they beat Tottenham's under-21s.

He will now travel with the Bees to Molineux and will be in the squad to take on Vitor Pereira's side.

Head coach Thomas Frank said: "The team's looking good. Everyone that was available for the last game is available again.

"One very positive thing - it's taken a while but we've got there in the end - Aaron Hickey will be involved in the squad on Sunday.

"I'm very pleased for him, he's worked very hard, and this is a little bonus for him. He can then go into the summer, work hard, and come flying back into next season."

Experienced defender Ben Mee will not travel with the team, however, and has made his last appearance for the club with his contract expiring this summer.

Frank added: "One person who won't be in the squad is Ben Mee. We gave a nice send-off to him after the Fulham game.

"We said a few nice words to him about what he has contributed over the last three years.

"It's been a pleasure to work with him, and I wish him and his family all the best."

Meanwhile, Brentford are likely to be without midfielder Vitaly Janelt who has had surgery to correct an issue in his heel

A shoulder knock is also expected to keep Fabio Carvalho out, while Josh Dasilva remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Brentford are still in the hunt for a European place if they can better Brighton and finish eighth, following Sunday's game.