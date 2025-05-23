Wolves v Brentford: Who's out and who's a doubt
Wolves will finish the season on Sunday as they host Brentford.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Vitor Pereira has been dealt a blow with an injury to a key attacker before the game.
So who will miss out at the weekend?
Jorgen Strand Larsen - 25% chance
The striker has only recently overcome a groin strain and moments after scoring against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, Larsen went down with a knock.
He is now a doubt to feature against the Bees.
"Larsen, we have doubts, we'll see tomorrow," Pereira said.