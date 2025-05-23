Wolves: How does Jorgen Strand Larsen compare to Raul Jimenez

Wolves completed the signing of the Norwegian striker in July on a season-long deal from Celta Vigo, which will be made permanent this summer.

Larsen now has 14 Premier League goals in his debut season at Molineux, which is one more than fan-favourite Jimenez managed in his first campaign.

The Mexican's best goal return in a top-flight season was the 17 he got in his second season in 2019-20. That was after his move to Wolves had become permanent.

Four of those came from the penalty spot, whereas Larsen's 14 goals from open play see him rise above the popular figure.

It has been such an impressive season for the 25-year-old, who has been on fire of late. He is a big reason why Wolves fans have been able to relax in recent times, with Premier League safety long secured.

He is not the leading scorer, that is Matheus Cunha with 15, but Larsen's seven goals in his last eight appearances have been vital.