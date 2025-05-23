West Brom star's deserved shot at summer redemption

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

That is despite a very impressive debut campaign at The Hawthorns for the versatile Styles, who made left-back his own from last October.

Styles, who hails from Oldham but qualifies for the Magyars through his grandmother, missed out on three international squads early on last season while he was still finding his feet as a Baggie.

As such, his last action for Hungary was in last summer's European Championship.

Now, with most of the football world either preparing for or on their holidays, Styles has the chance to make up for lost time after a summer call to arms.