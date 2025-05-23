West Brom star Tom Fellows nets training camp call and in running for Euro u21 Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The winger will join up with Lee Carsley England under-21 squad at St George's Park in Burton in the coming days.

The training camp is a warm-up exercise for next month's European under-21 Championship in Slovakia, where England head as holders.

Fellows, who has two caps and one goal for the Young Lions, earned the training camp call after finishing joint-top of the Championship's assist stakes, level with Portsmouth's Josh Murphy, with 14 goals laid on.

It is a noteworthy call-up for the Baggies academy graduate, who missed out on selection in Carsley's previous squad, when England's top youngsters ran out 4-2 winners at The Hawthorns, as Albion hosted international football for the first time in 15 years.

Fellows is part of a training camp squad of 29 players named by Carsley, the former interim England senior chief.

Albion's Tom Fellows, right, was named the club's young player of the season for the second term running. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

That cohort will be cut by six to a final squad of 23 players on June 6 for the upcoming tournament, which begins for England with their first fixture on June 12.

Fellows will rub shoulders with colleagues in a Young Lions' group stacked with Premier League quality. Twelve members of the squad have been Premier League regulars this season.

Among the group are Liverpool and Newcastle defenders Jarell Quansah and Tino Livramento. Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson made the cut, as did Archie Gray of Europa League winners Tottenham.

Instrumental Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, key to the Eagles' recent FA Cup triumph, was selected amid public outrage he was overlooked by Thomas Tuchel for the German's senior squad.

Competing with Fellows in the forward department will be Harvey Elliott of Premier League champions Liverpool, Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri and Ipswich duo Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson, among others.

Carsley was a regular spectator at The Hawthorns casting an eye on the form of Fellows this season.

He enjoyed an electric first half of the campaign having hit the ground running in his first full campaign as an Albion first-teamer.

Form and assists slowed down in the second half of the season as Albion struggled more in the wake of Carlos Corberan's exit and eventually tumbled out of the play-off places. Fellows missed the fixture before the previous squad call, due to a family bereavement.

The Young Lions first face Czechia on June 12, before a clash against Slovenia on June 15. The final group stage clash is against Germany on June 18 and the top two nations progress to the quarter-final.