West Brom coach identifies key area he wants improved this summer

The average age of Albion's squad was the highest in the Championship when Shilen Patel's Bilkul Football took control of the club from Guochuan Lai in February 2024, at 27.6 years.

Along with recovering and managing finances, Bilkul made it a priority to bring the squad's ageing look down to inspire a fresher feel about the club, with more assets to improve for better value.

Business so far has helped do that and Morrison - the coach who oversaw the two final fixtures after Tony Mowbray's sacking - believes more needs to come.

"I'd like to see a few younger players coming into the squad," Morrison said when asked what he believes needs adding to help Albion improve on their finish of ninth.