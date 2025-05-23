Vitor Pereira sends message over Wolves recruitment plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nelson Semedo has a four-year contract offer on the table but is still weighing up his options, while Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha are among a number of players likely to depart.

Pereira was coy when asked about individuals, but was adamant they must secure replacements if first team regulars do leave.

"As soon as possible we'll have a clear picture of the squad and we can start our work," Pereira said.

"If we lose players with quality, we must replace them, because next season we want to be better than this season.

"It's time to understand the players we need to balance the squad and to look forward at players.

"Usually they propose some players, me and my staff check them, and in the end we decide.

"It's not about money because I don't know business, but about the quality of the players."

Pereira has built a strong relationship with the dressing room and supporters this season after saving the club from relegation.

That connection between the players and fans is essential and the head coach insists he only wants to sign players that are committed to joining Wolves.

"It's important to bring players that want to come, that want to live in Wolverhampton and play in the best league in the world," he added.

"Family players, with character and personality to work in a simple but beautiful city.

"This competition is the best in the world and we must go for players that really, really want to come here, like me.

"A lot of players are trying to come because they want to work in the Premier League.

"Players that worked with me, agents have started to send a lot of players and it means they want to come.

"We need players with hunger to play here, to achieve something special.

"Everything you do in this league has a huge impact, world impact."