"They deserve it" - Wolves defender keen to repay fans

Vitor Pereira has masterminded an escape from relegation since becoming head coach but has now seen his side slip to three consecutive defeats after achieving their goal of staying up.

They now welcome the Bees to Molineux on Sunday and defender Toti says the supporters 'deserve' a good send off for the 2024/25 season.

"One more to go at home and we will have that home factor for us," Toti said.

"We're going to go with everything and we want to finish well, not just for us, but for the fans.

"We want to give them this last win for their holidays and I think they deserve it."

That sentiment was echoed by Hwang Hee-chan, who believes the players will give everything to ensure they end the campaign well on Sunday.

Hwang said: "It's one of the most important games for us, we know that and I know that.

"Everybody will give 100 per cent in front of our fans and I want to go give them a good result and good performance."