The two crucial positions West Brom need to target in the summer transfer window

Albion are set for another busy summer, which has kicked off by players departing earlier this week.

And with loanees having returned to their parent clubs, there will be a need to recruit with the club already been linked with a handful of names.

Earlier this week rumours began to circulate around a left back in Scotland, who has reportedly been attracting interest from Albion and a number of other clubs in the Championship.

Whether the rumour is wide of the mark or not, it shows Albion are looking to target left back as a potential area for re-enforcements.