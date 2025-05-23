Shropshire switch their attention to Twenty20 action

Shropshire face Cheshire in a double-header at Wem Cricket Club on Sunday, with the two matches starting at 11am and 2.30pm.

Further T20 group matches will follow against Staffordshire at Burslem CC on June 8 and Cumbria at St George’s CC on June 15 ahead of a long trip to the north east to play Northumberland at South Northumberland CC on June 29.

Having enjoyed such an impressive start to the season, with four wins out of four in the NCCA Trophy setting up a home quarter-final against Northumberland in the 50-over competition, Shropshire will now be striving to continue their fine form in the T20 Cup.

Shropshire’s head of cricket Ed Home said: “We have a break from 50-over cricket this weekend as our focus switches to the shortest format, which we are all looking forward to.

“It’s great to be returning to Wem to play and it’s a fantastic venue.

“We are looking to move forward in this format and if we can take the good habits into this Sunday then I see no reason why we shouldn’t have an enjoyable day.

"Cheshire are historically a powerful National Counties team and over the years we have had to produce our ‘A’ game to compete successfully with them and I see no reason why it will be any different on Sunday.

“But we are looking forward to the challenge as they have also made a good start to the season.”

Shropshire will pick from a squad of 12 for the two matches against Cheshire, with a number of changes from the team selected for last Sunday’s NCCA Trophy victory at Suffolk.

Jacques Banton, Andre Bradford, Ben Roberts and Joe Stanley, who have all played in the four Trophy matches this season, are unavailable.

Wem opener Harry Chandler, Shrewsbury batter Seb Scott and Newtown all-rounder David Laird are recalled, while there are first Shropshire call-ups for two seamers with Worfield’s Ravan Chahal and Shrewsbury’s Will Jenkins both named in the squad.

Home said: “Harry Chandler has played for Shropshire before and it’s nice for him to be selected to play at Wem, his home club ground. He scored an unbeaten century against Whitchurch last weekend, so he’s rewarded for some good form.

“Seb Scott moved to Shrewsbury from Bridgnorth at the beginning of the year and has started well with an unbeaten 90 against Harborne. He came to our winter nets and is another player with previous experience of playing for Shropshire.

“David Laird was very disappointed that he was unable to play in the first game of the season against Herefordshire after being selected because of injury. He’s an experienced all-rounder and a proven performer for Shropshire.

“Ravan Chahal came to the winter nets at Shrewsbury School and impressed, so he now gets his opportunity.

“Will Jenkins has come all the way through the Shropshire pathway and is now promoted to the senior team, which underlines the good work being undertaken by our colleagues in the junior programmes.”

Admission is free for spectators to attend Sunday’s match at Wem Cricket Club.

Shropshire, from: George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Harry Chandler (Wem), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Rahul Kaushal (Shifnal), Cameron Jones (Shifnal), Seb Scott (Shrewsbury), Lewis Evans (Shrewsbury), David Laird (Newtown), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Ravan Chahal (Worfield), Will Jenkins (Shrewsbury).

