Shrewsbury Town’s decade in League One: The near miss

Supporters were treated to an exhilarating year, where they missed out on automatic promotion but went to Wembley twice, but ended in defeat on both occasions.

The next campaign in the Shropshire Star’s look back at Town’s time in League One was Paul Hurst’s first full season in charge.

Town had gone into the loan market in the summer and brought in players like Dean Henderson and Ben Godfrey - individuals who have gone on to have stellar careers at a higher level. Henderson won the FA Cup with Crystal Palace just last weekend.

But within the squad, there were also players like Mat Sadler, Jon Nolan and club legend Shaun Whalley.

Town’s campaign got off to a brilliant start as they beat Northampton 1-0 on the opening day of the season. They were knocked out of the Carabao Cup early after a defeat at Nottingham Forest, but their league form was sensational to start with.