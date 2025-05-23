'Up to £20m': How much West Brom hot shot Tom Fellows is worth ahead of possible summer interest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The flying winger has had another incredible campaign for Albion - in what was his first full season in the side.

He rose to the top of the assist charts and was never moved, scooping the award at the end of the campaign.

Again throughout the season he was linked with a move away, as he was last summer when Albion reportedly turned down a £12m bid from Southampton for his services.

In January, Everton were again rumoured to be interested in his services but he remained an Albion player.

Now with the summer transfer window set to soon be open, it is expected clubs will show their interest in the Albion and England under 21 flyer.

Whether West Brom decide to sell Fellows is one matter, with the club now on a much more stable financial footing than they were two years ago.

But if a club were to come in a lure Fellows away, what is he worth and how much could Albion command?

Well, from a club perspective more than £12m because that is what they turned down back last summer.

To look at what he may be valued at, you can look at other players similar to Fellows in terms of position and experienced who have been sold in recent years.

Spurs purchased former PSG youngster Wilson Odobert from Burnley last year for £25m, after just a year at the club. Most of his 30 games for Burnley were played in the Premier League, so that is a slight difference to Fellows.

Crystal Palace signed Eberechi Eze in 2020 for just under £20m. Now he had played more games than Fellows for QPR, however he commanded a £20m fee back in 2020.

In five years, the level of inflation in football transfer fees has risen considerably.

And Bournemouth signed Alex Scott from Bristol City for a fee in the region of £25m, after 80 games for the Robins.

So could Fellows command a similar fee? I would say Albion's valuation will be around the £20m mark. For some that may be too high, but there is also a premium on home grown British talent.

Either way, Albion aren't going to let Fellows go on the cheap and clubs will know that. He is hot property at the moment and if he is to go Albion will no doubt be well compensated.