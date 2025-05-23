Former young West Brom star handed big chance by Slaven Bilic still without a club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The youngster, who was a product of the Albion academy, was handed his chance in pre-season by then boss Slaven Bilic.

Ferguson, who had penned his first professional deal in 2017, would play 21 times for Albion in the first half of the season.

He was then set to join Crystal Palace in January 2020, but the move fell through when he suffered a knee injury.

However, when his contract ran out at the end of the campaign, Palace came back in for the defender and he went on to sign a three year deal with the club.

Because of his age, Albion were able to take Palace to a tribunal over a transfer fee and were awarded £900,000 for Ferguson.

But after leaving Albion his career hit the buffers.

He suffered a serious knee injury which was followed by a thigh problem towards the end of the year.

After a lengthy period out, it would be on December 26 the following year when Ferguson made his debut in a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham.

However, due to further injuries he would never make a first team appearance again.

He featured for the under 23s, his injury woes continued before the club made the decision in June 2024 to release Ferguson.

And since then, nothing has been heard of Ferguson.

Last summer he failed to find another club, and has now spent a full year out of football and faces another transfer window looking for his next club.