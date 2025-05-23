Five things we learned following Wolves defeat at Crystal Palace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

1) Wolves are not on same level as 'rivals'

Six Premier League wins in a row was beyond anyone's wildest expectations.

It earned Vitor Pereira deserved widespread acclaim as he was crowned manager of the month and nominated for manager of the year.

But the Wolves head coach said the games against Brighton, Crystal Palace and Brentford would tell him a lot more about the level the club is currently at.

Subsequent 2-0 and 4-2 defeats have shown there is plenty of work to be done in the off season - they have been found wanting.

There needs to be a reaction in the final game of the season vs Brentford - Wolves do not want to be going into summer off the back of four straight league defeats.

2) The goalkeeping situation is in flux

It's going to be a big off-season in terms of turnover, and the goalkeeping department could be due for an overhaul.