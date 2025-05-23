Ex-West Brom boss linked with stunning move for prolific Premier League and Championship marksman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

He has dragged the Spanish side from being threatened with relegation to being on the cusp of Europe.

It has been a remarkable turnaround from Corberan, who did a similar job at Albion as he took them from the drop zone to the verge of the play-offs.

Their league season finishes this weekend - but it seems the Spaniard is already planning for next season and has eyes on the Championship for a potential new signing.

Corberan hasn't returned to Albion to take any of his former players to La Liga - but according to reports on Friday, he wants to bring in Leicester City's out of contract striker Jamie Vardy.

Vardy, who has already been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia and closer to home with big spending Championship new boys Wrexham.

However, the ex-Baggies boss is reportedly keen on the move and believes that despite being 38, Vardy has something to offer in the league.

It has been claimed that Corberan is keen on Vardy as his pace could prove useful in the Spaniard's counter attacking style that he has adopted in Spain.