Where will West Brom be shopping in this transfer window and how much will they spend?

Albion this week released three senior players along with a host of other young players - with the summer set to be another busy one for Bilkul Football and sporting director Andrew Nestor.

There are areas that need to be addressed in the Baggies squad - as the owners look to build on their impressive permanent signings made so far in their first two transfer windows.

Jonny Drury looks at where Albion will be shopping this summer and how much they could potentially spend.

Free agents

This was the go to market for Albion in the final years of the previous regime, but it was less so last summer.

They had limited success, with only Ousmaine Diakite showing any signs of progress, with Joe Wildsmith's performances questioned and Devante Cole becoming the forgotten man.

They will no doubt be in this pool again this summer, looking to unearth gems from overseas that may well strike the right note.