Shrewsbury Town winger departs on a permanent transfer

The 21-year-old joined Salop in January 2024 from League of Ireland side Waterford - the promising midfielder putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Idowu made his debut for Town in the 1-0 defeat against Wrexham in the FA Cup under Matt Taylor and made 10 appearances in his first half of the season.

After Taylor was sacked by Shrewsbury after seven defeats in eight, Paul Hurst was appointed, and the youngster fell out of favour.

Last summer he headed out on loan to Scottish side St Mirren for the 2024-25 season where he has had a lot of success. He made 34 appearances during his time scoring four goals.

Following the conclusion of their league season at the weekend, where they drew 1-1 against Celtic, the left-footed winger has now joined the Scottish side permanently for an undisclosed fee.

Director of football Micky Moore said: "The plan was for Roland to come back and report for pre-season.

"However, St Mirren made us an offer that we felt was acceptable. Roland also expressed a desire to continue his career in Scotland.

"We wish him the best of luck for the future."

Earlier this week Shrewsbury’s assistant coach Richard O’Donnell had said that Idowu and his fellow loanee Max Mata would have a ‘clean slate’ when they reported for pre-season training under new boss Michael Appleton.

But now Idowu has secured a permanent transfer away from the Croud Meadow, ending his short stay in Shropshire and giving Appleton more room to manoeuvre in the summer transfer market as they continue their rebuild ahead of the League Two campaign.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson suggested in his statement after the signing was announced there was plenty of competition for Idowu's signature from League One and other Scottish Premier League sides.