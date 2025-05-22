Released West Brom defender could face former club next season after agent drops Championship hint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 31-year-old's six year stay at The Hawthorns came to an end this week - as Albion opted against renewing his contract after an injury hit campaign.

Ajayi suffered two injury blows across the season - with his time at the Baggies ending in miserable fashion.

Having arrived from Rotherham for £1.5m in 2019, he helped the club to promotion and featured heavily in the Premier League.

Across his six year stint, Ajayi played 170 games and departs along with fellow senior players John Swift and Grady Diangana.

And his next destination could well be in the Championship, after his agent revealed information to media in Africa earlier this month.

The defender had already been commanding interest, prior to the confirmation of his Albion departure.

His agent, Larry Oban, has said in reports that the defender was open to remaining at the Baggies if a new deal was on the table.

But he had already been in talks with a League One side, and a Championship outfit.

He said: "He’s already in talks with Reading and Hull, who admire his versatility and experience. An assessment will take place in the coming weeks, but he’ll be there somewhere next season.”